Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces.

AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.

You can destroy them, turn them in, or register them under the National Firearms Act, which comes with a $200 tax stamp per gun. If you don’t you could pay hefty fines and even face jail time. It has gun owners around the Ozarks worried about the legality of owning one, that is, if you Sheriff’s department chooses to enforce the rule.

Sheriff Brad Delay of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says when it comes down to it, he will not be enforcing the new rule.

“I tell you, you, obviously, myself, and probably the vast majority of if not all, the sheriffs in the state of Missouri are not going to do anything like that, we’re not going to send the stormtroopers in to make sure that you’re in compliance,” said Sheriff Delay.

He’s not the only one, sheriffs in Greene, Christian, and Ozark counties have all told KY3 they also will not enforce the new rule.

David Pucino with the Gifford’s Law Center says those sheriffs are just not doing their job.

“For a sheriff not to enforce it, that’s just lawlessness, that’s not following the federal law,” said Pucino. “The National Firearms Act was first passed in the 1930′s and was to address some particularly dangerous weapons, specifically, short-barreled rifles. They were heavily used weapons by organized criminal elements. And so they were something that was subjected to heavy regulation by the federal government.”

But Sheriff Delay says laws limiting gun ownership only stand to empower criminal elements.

“Laws are not for good people,” said Delay. “They’re for the criminals.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
Timothy Zegar/Greene County Jail
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday.
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
Keyshawn McElroy/Greene County Jail
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School

Latest News

DIGGING DEEPER: Springfield police mental health crisis protocol
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams
DIGGING DEEPER: Springfield police mental health crisis protocol
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Good reasons to flock to the car wash after our ice and snow
Area car washes staying busy after wintry weather