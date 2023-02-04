Springfield kids learn about STEM in park board education event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Making learning fun was the name of the game at a STEM-themed event in Springfield.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted its second-ever Frosty Fun event to get kids excited about science, engineering, technology, and math.

Kids were challenged to design and make snow scoops, see how dry ice works, and even use it to paint their own frozen pictures.

Kara Remington with the park board says they wanted to offer something engaging and to challenge the kids.

”It’s creative problem-solving. And I think that being engaged in these activities only promotes lifelong learning, and approaching situations with, like I said, creative problem-solving,” said Remington.

There were two separate sessions that could accommodate 20 kids in each.

