Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.

The 73-year-old woman from Birch Tree, Mo., was rescued from the truck through the roof by crews with the Eminence Area Volunteer Fire Department. The woman was carried via a basket litter through the creek and up an icy embankment.

Bill O’Donnell with the Shannon County First Responders says several people nearby volunteered blankets until the woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby fire station before being transported by helicopter to a Springfield hospital.

O’Donnell says Shannon County Sherriff’s Deputies, Shannon County First Responders, and several residents assisted in the rescue.

