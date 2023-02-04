Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.

(MGN)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.

The 73-year-old woman from Birch Tree, Mo., was rescued from the truck through the roof by crews with the Eminence Area Volunteer Fire Department. The woman was carried via a basket litter through the creek and up an icy embankment.

Bill O’Donnell with the Shannon County First Responders says several people nearby volunteered blankets until the woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby fire station before being transported by helicopter to a Springfield hospital.

O’Donnell says Shannon County Sherriff’s Deputies, Shannon County First Responders, and several residents assisted in the rescue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge,...
Chinese balloon now over central U.S., including Missouri
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
The average bill is $900.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 350 daily new cases
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Graham sparks Arkansas to victory over South Carolina
Springfield-Greene County Park Board STEM presentation
Springfield kids learn about STEM in park board education event
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL...
Super Bowl-bound Chiefs are built around Patrick Mahomes