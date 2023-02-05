Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened when the man hit the rear of the car in front of him, then crossed the center line and hit a third car, going the opposite direction, in a sideswipe manner.

The first car, driven by 63-year-old Timmy Cain, then left the road and hit a culvert before stopping. The two other drivers were not injured in the crash.

