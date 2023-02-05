Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened when the man hit the rear of the car in front of him, then crossed the center line and hit a third car, going the opposite direction, in a sideswipe manner.

The first car, driven by 63-year-old Timmy Cain, then left the road and hit a culvert before stopping. The two other drivers were not injured in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit
Jim Nantz of CBS, right, congratulates Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt as he...
Chiefs’ Hunt, Eagles’ Lurie behind Super Bowl-winning teams
All areas can expect some heavy downpours
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High rain chances this week
High rain chances this week