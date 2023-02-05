FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer & brighter for your Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Even with quite a bit of clouds today, our south wind was able to push highs back into the lower to middle 50s this afternoon. That felt very nice after dealing with our rounds of wintry weather and cold temperatures earlier this week. A quick glimpse of the surface map shows a developing frontal system in the Southern Plains and another cold front coming out of the Pacific. These two will team up and shake things up as we get into the middle of the coming week.

In the meantime, a disturbance upstairs is still working through the area. All it will do is bring cloud cover back into play. It will mainly be in the form of partly cloudy skies late tonight and heading into Sunday morning.

With the clouds returning, it won’t lead to a big drop in temperatures for Sunday morning. Instead of dropping back near 30° like a lot of us did this morning, we’ll only see the numbers drop back into the middle to upper 30s before sunrise Sunday.

With a lighter breeze out of the west working together with mostly sunny skies after 10 o’clock Sunday morning, we’ll see a warmer afternoon ahead of us. We’ll be back above normal with highs pushing into the upper 50s across the Ozarks to wrap up our weekend.

Mostly clear skies for Monday morning will let lows drop back into the middle to upper 30s once again before we trend even warmer for Monday. Even with partly sunny skies returning, the south wind will return with gusts near 25 mph by Monday morning. Those gusts could increase up to 45 mph by the time we get into Monday afternoon.

The south wind and partly sunny skies will do the trick to send highs back into the lower 60s across the Ozarks Monday afternoon.

With a mild and windy Monday with the humidity just low enough, some parts of the Ozarks could face an elevated fire danger from Monday afternoon until early Monday evening.

After a quiet Monday, our cold front will begin to approach from the northwest with some scattered showers in the northwestern Ozarks late in the night. Then, the front and the upper-level low will force more rain chances to work in for the day on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll see this system stick around for Wednesday with continued chances for off and on rain and thunderstorms across the area. Nothing strong or severe is expected. However, this could lead to some potentially heavier pockets of rain to pass through parts of the area.

After some early morning rain chances Thursday, the system will move on and leave us dry for the rest of the day. This upcoming system has the potential to leave behind rain amounts between half an inch and up to an inch and a half across the area.

While we turn briefly partly sunny for the day on Thursday as that storm system clears out, there’s a chance for another quick system to develop and come at us by the time Friday rolls around.

After a mild Monday, the rain and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday will force highs back down into the middle 40s to lower 50s across the area. We’ll stay chilly for Thursday before we turn colder with highs back in the lower 30s on Friday.

With the colder air on the way for Friday and that quick system that could pass on by, we could see a chance for rain and snow as next weekend gets started. Fortunately, it looks dry for the rest of next weekend as temperatures will try to warm back near normal.

