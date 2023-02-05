Lebanon man faces new sex crime charges related to wife’s home babysitting operation

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man charged with child-related sex crimes stemming from his wife’s home babysitting operation in December is facing more charges.

Court documents show 44-year-old Thomas Kincheloe is facing new charges of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person younger than 12 years old, second-degree child molestation, and third-degree child molestation in three new separate cases.

Kincheloe is already facing three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse - person less than 12 years old, and one count of second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old.

The first case:

According to court documents, in February 2021, a man was in town because of a family member’s death. He told investigators he left his two daughters, an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old, at the home of Kincheloe for babysitting. His daughters said to him that Kincheloe groped one of them inappropriately between her legs.

One of the daughters told investigators that Kincheloe made her feel nervous because Kincheloe hugged her and wouldn’t let go until she pushed away. She told investigators she watched Kincheloe to make sure nothing happened to her sister.

Court documents show during their time there, Kincheloe also put his fingers inside the girl. She was nine or ten at the time. Court documents detail more instances where Kincheloe would touch the girls inappropriately after starting to tickle or massage them while watching movies.

One instance detailed in court records show one of the girls was riding on the shoulders of Kincheloe when he started to kiss multiple spots on her thigh.

The second case:

According to court documents, Laclede County investigators got a call from a parent stating her 10-year-old daughter had been touched by Kincheloe.

The girl told investigators in January 2023 that Kincheloe touched her private area with his private area.

Detectives then went to the Laclede County Jail to interview Kincheloe about this incident. Kincheloe first stated he did not spend much time around that girl and denied touching her private area. He told detectives he was around the girl when they were playing Minecraft.

Court documents show Kincheloe started to describe the incident after detectives pressed him harder for information.

“I don’t know what came over me to even try or want to. I know right from wrong, and I do my best... to not. This is one of the worst crimes ever, and I’m the one to have done it,” Kincheloe stated.

He went on to describe how he and the girl were lying together fully dressed, then he pulled her pants down and his pants down.

“And then I did it. But as soon as I did... I realized... I stopped. The intent was there, but I didn’t go through with it,” Kincheloe told detectives.

Court documents show while Kincheloe was describing the incident to investigators, he would slap his hands. He admitted to touching his private area to her private area but did not go inside her.

The investigator asked when these encounters with the girls would occur at the babysitting operation, and he told them his wife would go shopping.

The third case:

In January 2023, investigators interviewed an 11-year-old girl who stated Kincheloe would rub her private areas under her clothes. This happened while the girl was also trying to play Minecraft.

According to court documents, when asked if others would see what was happening, the girl said yes, “they didn’t really say anything. Cause, well, it happens to them too.”

This girl also got inappropriate back massages from Kincheloe.

Father speaks out:

In December 2022, KY3 interviewed a father of one of the victims in the original charges against Kincheloe. He shared that Kincheloe had touched his daughter.

We have since re-interviewed this same father given these new charges and will update this story with those new details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

