Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been arrested after fleeing authorities and having meth and heroin in his car.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, Saturday evening, multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to stop a car they believed was suspected of trafficking narcotics.

Authorities say during the traffic stop, the car fled for a little but came to a stop after Lebanon Police Officers used tire deflation devices. The man then led authorities on a short foot pursuit before being arrested.

Law enforcement then searched the car and found 1,600 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin, items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances, and just over $5,200.

The 41-year-old man is now in the Laclede County Adult Detention Center pending formal charges.

