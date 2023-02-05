Nixa Public Schools unveils new Aetos Center for the Performing Arts

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a pretty big day for students in Nixa. The new Aetos Center for the Performing Arts is officially done.

The center holds over 1000 people. It was over $14 million to complete.

A project years in the making, the Aeto Center for the Performing Arts was delayed because of COVID and shipping problems.

But Nixa Junior, Makenna Winkler, who is in band, choir, and theater, said it was worth the wait.

“I was, like, blown away,” said Winkler. “I had no words. It was so cool.”

Nixa Public Schools leaders said this is a state-of-the-art performance Hall.

It’s fully equipped with elite sound systems, lighting, and easy storage for different sets and acts.

Winkler said this opens up new opportunities.

“Allows us to have better performance space like there are so many cool things for all the kids coming into Nixa that they wouldn’t be able to do without it,” said Winkler.

Craig Finger, Nixa School’s director of bands, said they want to show off their hard work in a space that will give them bigger performances, new classes, and unique acts.

“It’s just an air of we matter,” said Finger. “I think that’s a great signal to the kids that the work that they’re doing, the discipline that they’re doing. It has value.”

It will also welcome national acts and serve as a community center.

School leaders said it was built to last for generations of students.

“I’m very humbled by that,” said Finger.

“Being able to connect to the community is really the coolest thing,” said Winkler. “I love performing and being able to bring emotion to people that you wouldn’t be able to get without music.”

The money for the new performing arts center was raised through a ballot initiaive in 2019.

