Springfield leaders to discuss purchase of Hammons Field at upcoming council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Last week the city of Springfield announced its plan to buy Hammons Field, the home of the Springfield Cardinals.

In order to move forward with the purchase, the Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission will discuss and approve or disapprove of the purchase, then it will move on to city council. Both discussions will take place Monday.

The plan calls for the city to pay $12 million for the stadium and $4 million for improvements to keep the Springfield Cardinals in town through 2038 and expand the facility’s activities with non-baseball events to create more revenue.

The purchase agreement would include the stadium and a parking lot directly across Trafficway south of the stadium and the one to the west of the stadium, not currently marked for parking. Unrestricted savings from the General Fund and monies earmarked for “Economic Vitality” from the Level Property Tax Fund would be used to fund the investment.

A second measure before Council will include a long-term lease agreement with the Springfield Cardinals, a Double-A affiliate of the 11-time Major League Baseball (MLB) World Champion St. Louis Cardinals. The lease agreement going through 2038 would ensure the 2012 Texas League Champion Springfield Cardinals remain in Springfield where they have played since the affiliate’s founding in 2005. Also included in the agreement is a commitment to fund $4 million in stadium improvements related to meeting Major League Baseball requirements, and enhancing the player and spectator experience.

Documents:

Other council bills on the agenda include:

Rezoning of 6.4 acres located at 739 W. Talmage Street to a single-family residential district.

Second reading and final passage: An increase in the city of Springfield customers’ wastewater charges and rates. According to the ordinance, starting July 1, wastewater rates would increase by 3% and would increase every year. If passed, customer charges would go to $24.04 per month, plus $2.79 per 100 cubic feet of water. That’s a roughly $4 increase per month on the charge and 29 cents per month for usage. Starting July 2024 charges will increase will go to $24.76 per month and will include an additional charge of $2.88 per 100 cubic feet of water. Then July 1, 2025, would go to $25.50 per month and $2.96 per 100 cubic feet.

Resolution: Applying for loans from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the Renew Jordan Creek Project The city would apply for $13 million in loans and would pay the loans back through Capital Improvement Sales Taxes. The project intends to “daylight” portions of the creek and bring it to the surface, helping to reduce flooding and improve water quality. Renew Jordan Creek is also viewed as an opportunity to provide an outdoor urban amenity and serve as a catalyst for further redevelopment along the creek’s path through downtown Springfield. The overall cost would be around 24.5 million. Council members will also discuss condemning

First reading: Accepting state ARPA funds for a construction project at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. City leaders would accept $10 million to fund the construction of a 100,000-square-foot two-story multi-purpose arena. The new arena would include a restaurant, a full kitchen, three concession stands, and event office space. The lower level would be 21,000 square feet with 10,000 as an agricultural learning center. The new arena would replace the original 2,200-seat livestock arena that was demolished. The construction schedule submitted to city council plans for construction starting in March.



