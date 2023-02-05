Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts employee assaulted during robbery; suspects not found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts location was assaulted during a robbery Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the auto parts store on S. Campbell.

Police say two men entered the store, requested parts, grabbed them, and tried to leave. Employees tried to stop them, and the suspects assaulted one of the employees. The men did not display any weapons and stole a small amount of money worth of parts.

Police say they had a high call volume Sunday afternoon and were not able to get on the scene until 25 minutes after the incident. The employee suffered minor injuries.

The robbery is still under investigation.

