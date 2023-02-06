Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.

Traffic backup in Camdenton
Traffic backup in Camdenton(KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton.

Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries.

The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo., man faces new sex crime charges related to wife’s home babysitting operation
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts employee assaulted during robbery; suspects not found
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month
Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit

Latest News

Restaurants around Springfield prep for the Super Bowl
Bars and restaurants in Springfield, Mo. gear up for the Super Bowl
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle
Wind gusts will top 40 mph over western and central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm wind today, rain tomorrow