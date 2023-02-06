Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton.
Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries.
The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.