VOTE HERE: Arena League names Springfield, Mo., as a finalist for new football team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Arena League announced Springfield is a finalist for a team in 2024.

NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown will serve as the league’s inaugural commissioner.

”Boundaries will be pushed, with one goal, to make this game fun for our fans. New rules will be implemented, and this style of football will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Tim Brown.

After months of on-site visits with community leaders and tours of arenas and communities across the country, The Arena League created a short list of ten communities that fit the league’s high standards for sports passion, quality leadership, and facilities. The Arena League will finalize the inaugural season markets in the coming weeks and launch four to eight teams over the next few months. Fans in these ten communities are encouraged to visit https://thearenaleague.football/vote/ to vote for their hometown.

“Springfield is an incredible community,” said Brown. “The new arena is a huge plus. The passion there is tremendous. I know Springfield will show up big in our fan vote.”

Team location announcements will happen by June, a full year before the first game is played.

“We have created a timeline that will have us launching our first team beginning in March and running through June of 2023,” said Brown. “We are excited to bring an innovative form of this great game to communities across the country. We are ready to shake things up!”

