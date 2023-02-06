Arkansas State Alumni wins first Grammy Award

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music star, Arkansas State University alumni, and Mammoth Spring native, Ashley McBryde won her first Grammy on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, McBryde won Best Country Duo along with artist Carly Pearce for their song “Never Wanted to be that Girl” winning against duos like Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

To read the full story and more about Ashley McBryde, click here.

