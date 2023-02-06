Bars and restaurants in Springfield, Mo. gear up for the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Restaurants and bars in Springfield are gearing up for the biggest sporting event of the year, and with that comes weeks of preparation, and for spots like Wings Etc. that means more than a thousand wings every hour.

“We can put out about 300 wings every 15 minutes,” said Rocky Ledo, the general manager of Wings Etc. “We’ve got quite a kitchen back there and quite a crew, it’s gonna be really amazing to watch all this action happen.”

Restaurants and bars are gearing up for the big game, which means more staff and more stock than usual.

“We’re bar food,” said Billiards Co-Owner Richard Vance. “So we’ve just ordered an extra half of everything because the worst thing to do is run out until the customer out when they’re excited.”

And places like Coyote’s Adobe Café are putting on massive watch parties.

“We’re gonna have a few extra 100 seats out there,” said Jared Stevenson with Coyote’s Adobe Café. “We’re gonna do bleachers have more tables, we’re doing an eight by 15 foot TV out there for everybody to watch. Of course, we ever seat inside front to back. We’ll be doing food specials beer specials, while the beer garden out there cocktails out their wristbands to get in 10 bucks to get in and it’s gonna be a blast.”

And even though they’re expecting hundreds, they say they’re not worried.

“We’ve done it before,” said Stevenson. “We’re arrowhead south. We do big crowds every weekend. We’re used to it.”

The running theme for Sunday night is to show up early and be ready to show out. Though the night is about having fun watching the big game, make sure you show up early, bring some backup cash to tip your servers, and make sure you have a sober ride home.

