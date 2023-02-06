Chiefs fans excited to purchase Super Bowl-branded gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some members of Chiefs Kingdom kicked off Super Bowl week outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The team’s pro shop has started to sell its Super Bowl-branded gear, as Kansas City prepares to watch its team play in the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years.

“It’s been exciting. A lot of fans are looking for the same gear with a new patch,” said Chiefs Pro Shop manager, Kevin Bayus. “Everyone is just looking for the new Super Bowl 57 logos.”

The Pro Shop at Arrowhead Stadium will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store will be closed on Super Bowl Sunday.

