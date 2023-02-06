FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before rain chances ramp up

Good Sunday evening, everyone. We had a really nice day across the Ozarks to wrap up the first weekend of February. After a couple spots of fog and some cloud cover this morning, mostly sunny skies and a southerly wind back in action, a lot of us pushed highs back near 60° this afternoon. Now, our focus turns to our next frontal system. This system is getting even more organized and is ready to work out of the Southern Plains and the Southern Rockies right into the Ozarks.

With the warm front coming in first starting Monday, we’ll see our sustained wind pick up between 4 and 12 mph by sunrise Monday with some gusts trying to push near 20 mph. The rest of the day will have the south wind sustained between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts, however, could push near 40 mph in parts of the Ozarks during the day.

Compared to the sunny skies we had, Monday will go from mostly clear skies by sunrise to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. We’ll be dry for the bulk of the day, though.

Even with the increasing cloud cover through the day, we’ll see another warm up after we start in the middle to upper 30s Monday morning. I’m expecting a lot of us to go back near 60° or into the lower 60s for Monday afternoon.

While the expected humidity values for Monday have gone up a little, there could still be some spots in western Missouri near the I-49 corridor where dry soil and humidity values low enough could work together with the mild temperatures and higher wind gusts during the day to bring about an elevated fire danger. It’s something we’ll continue to keep an eye on throughout the day ahead.

After Monday evening starts on a dry note, we’ll start to see scattered showers develop in parts of the northern Ozarks after 9 or 10 o’clock Monday night. Going into Tuesday, the rain chances will increase in coverage and intensity across much of the Ozarks.

Looking at Wednesday, the frontal system and the upper-level low will keep us under cloudy skies. Plus, it will continue to keep periods of showers and even some thunderstorms in the forecast for the day.

With these rain chances on the way, it will certainly have an impact on temperatures. After a mild Monday, we’ll see highs back in the upper 40s to near 50° for Tuesday and Wednesday.

This storm system will still be around for early Thursday morning with some scattered showers around. After sunrise, we’ll see a little break with returning sunshine and highs in the lower 50s across the area.

By the time the system clears out, we could see rain amounts add up between an inch to over 3 inches across the Ozarks. Given how these rain amounts will come within 2 to 2 and a half days, we may have to keep an eye on some minor flooding concerns by the time we get into Tuesday and Wednesday in the southeastern Ozarks.

After a little break on Thursday, another quick system will come in by late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

That wave may start as scattered rain showers Thursday evening. When colder air comes in for Friday morning, we could see some snow showers try to mix in. For now, it’s not looking like a big or impactful system. It’s something we’ll still keep an eye on over the course of the week. That wave will make sure next weekend starts out on a cold note with lows near 30° and highs in the upper 30s. Fortunately, it won’t stay cold through all of next weekend.

Saturday is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the upper 40s. By Sunday, a disturbance could try to clip us with some scattered showers. Otherwise, we’ll be partly sunny next Sunday with highs back in the lower 50s. Indications show additional rain chances trying to line up by early next week. That’s another thing we’ll watch over the next several days.

