Hotel of Terror faces condemnation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night, and one of the items on the agenda is a bill that will condemn the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street.

45 years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.

The Main Street Bridge is deteriorating. Right now, large vehicles like buses, emergency vehicles, and trucks can’t drive over it. City leaders say that the bridge can’t be repaired until the building is removed.

The owners of the Hotel of Terror and the city began negotiations on the property in 2019, and now the city wants to hire a third party to determine “just compensation” for the building. Still, owners of the haunted house say that the business is directly tied to the building, and the offers are just not high enough.

“We’ve hired a consultant that specializes in relocation assistance to assist the property owner in relocating his personal property to reestablish his business in a new location,” said Chris Dunnaway, City Principal Engineer. “So that’s also been included in the offers, but we just don’t seem to be making any progress with this, and so if we want to keep the projects on schedule, we need to, you know, it’s time to move forward.”

“A haunted house is different than say a car lot,” said Hotel of Terror owner Sterling Mathis. “You move the cars and some file cabinets and desks and you can go any building and in the town, with this, we build these props in the building. They are attached to the walls built into the building. Its skeletons and things are molded into the walls. So you can’t just, pull them out, you’ve destroyed them, and then you’ve got to start over.”

Mathis says that he is willing to move the hotel of terror to his other haunted attraction Dungeons of Doom, which is located just down the road for the right price. If the city and owners can come to an agreement, condemnation proceedings will be terminated. City council will meet tonight at 6:30 in the Historic City Hall and will take public comments.

