Missouri Highway Patrol investigating body found in median of I-44 in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield.

Troopers responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. near the West Bypass exit. Troopers closed one lane of the interstate in both directions to investigate.

Investigators do not know any circumstances surrounding the death.

