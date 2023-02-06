Missouri Highway Patrol investigating body found in median of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield.

Troopers responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. near the West Bypass exit. Troopers closed one lane of the interstate in both directions to investigate.

Investigators do not know any circumstances surrounding the death.

