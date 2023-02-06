Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

Growing your own in Missouri
Growing your own in Missouri
By Greg Payne
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.

Back on Jan. 7 personal cultivation application forms and instructions were made available to the public for those looking to grow their own marijuana.

Starting Monday, those applications will begin to be accepted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Marijuana officials believe the approval process will be relatively quick and once approved, people over the age of 21 will be allowed to grow up to 18 marijuana plants at a time.

Marijuana experts are expecting in the next year or so, more than 100,000 Missourians will be growing their own marijuana.

“Once you’ve made the investment, some lights, and some other equipment, then in the long run it will be far cheaper to grow for oneself. Another advantage however, much like people grow their own tomatoes, I mean everybody could go to the store and buy tomatoes if they wanted to, but a lot of people grow their own tomatoes because they believe they are better than what you can buy in the store,” says Dan Viets, the Missouri Coordinator, for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

The license to personally cultivate will cost 100 dollars annually and the license will allow you to even legally give marijuana to other adults up to 3 ounces at a time, but you cannot sell it.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo., man faces new sex crime charges related to wife’s home babysitting operation
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts employee assaulted during robbery; suspects not found
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month
Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit

Latest News

Restaurants around Springfield prep for the Super Bowl
Bars and restaurants in Springfield, Mo. gear up for the Super Bowl
Traffic backup in Camdenton
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle
Wind gusts will top 40 mph over western and central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm wind today, rain tomorrow