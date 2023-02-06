Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.

After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41.

Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda Civic in the area of Owl Drive on Saturday night. Investigators say Bonner sped away from deputies. Troopers tried to deflate the vehicle’s tires during the pursuit, but he avoided the tire deflation device. The pursuit ended at Taylor and Mizer Street, in Lebanon, when Bonner attempted to flee on foot from officers. Officers captured him after a short foot pursuit.

Agents say they found approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 grams of heroin in Bonner’s vehicle. Agents say they also seized $5,235 in cash from the car. The street value of the methamphetamine seized is $160,000.

Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office (ky3)

A judge sentenced Bonner to 16 years in prison for trafficking drugs in 2018.

“This is a perfect example of a broken system within the (Missouri) Department of Corrections. Bonner was sentenced by a judge to 16 years in October of 2018 and then is paroled back to our community in April of 2022, and goes right back to trafficking drugs,” Sheriff David Millsap said. “This is not an isolated incident. This is a pattern of people released from prison who need to be locked up. It defies logic that you can be sentenced by a judge to 16 years and be out in less than four years. No accountability by the offender and no accountability by DOC in allowing this to happen.”

Missouri sheriffs are currently working with members of the Missouri Legislature to draft language for a truth-in-sentencing bill that will keep offenders in jail, especially those with past convictions.

“You want to stop crime, then age out the criminal in prison,” said Sheriff Milsap. “There comes a point that criminality will stop or at least slow down with age.”

The Laclede County prosecutor charged Bonner with several charges, including possession of and trafficking of drugs.

“This was great teamwork by local law enforcement to get him off the street again, and hopefully, with this arrest, DOC will revoke his parole, send him back and keep him where he belongs, in prison,” the sheriff said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.