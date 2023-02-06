Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood.

Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.

The homeowner told police he did not know the man.

