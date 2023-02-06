Queen of Clean: Cleaning your dishwasher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to clean your dishwasher.

How to:

1. First, clean the drain filter. Each brand of the dishwasher is slightly different. There will probably be a cylindrical, detachable filter through which all the water drains into the bottom of the dishwasher. Consult your owner’s manual if in doubt.

2. To access the filter, remove the bottom rack, then reach in and twist out the filter. Wash the filter with soap and hot water in your sink. It may be difficult to reach all of the interior sections of it with a rag, so you may want to use a bottle brush. Rinse and replace it in the dishwasher.

3. Place 1 cup of distilled white vinegar in a bowl and sit on the top rack of the dishwasher. Make sure the dishwasher is empty when you clean it in this way. If you don’t like the smell of vinegar, add a few drops of essential oil to the vinegar.

4. Run the dishwasher on the longest cycle. Stop it midway through the cycle and let the vinegar water sit for 30 minutes. Set a timer to remind you to go back.

5. Restart the cycle and let it finish

6. Next, sprinkle a cup of baking soda over the bottom of the dishwasher. This time the dishwasher should be run on the shortest cycles available. The water should be the hottest to dissolve all of the baking soda.

7. Run an additional cycle.

8. After this, the dishwasher should be clean and smelling fresh.

Warnings & Cautions: The dishwasher should be empty during cleaning. Be sure you clean the dishwasher filter at least every other month. Food and debris will get trapped, and you will wash your dishes with dirty, smelly water.

Why It Works: The vinegar removes the greasy and dirty film left behind by dirty dishes, and the baking soda removes odors.

