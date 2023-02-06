Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.(CNN, CNN INDONESIA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics, according to a new report.

The Minderoo Foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021.

The amount is 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

This equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments worldwide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single-use plastic products, such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils and balloons.

However, the report said the bans are not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced, which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo., man faces new sex crime charges related to wife’s home babysitting operation
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts employee assaulted during robbery; suspects not found
Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Courtesy: The Arena League
VOTE HERE: Arena League names Springfield, Mo., as a finalist for new football team
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Ohio authorities plan ‘controlled release’ of toxic material