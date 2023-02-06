Springfield’s Convoy of Hope responds to deadly earthquake in Turkey

Rescue workers and residents searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is responding to the multiple earthquakes killing thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The most powerful was a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked the region Monday, leveling buildings in Turkey and Syria and trapping hundreds beneath the rubble. The death toll will certainly rise as rescuers attempt to find survivors. Snowy winter weather and violent aftershocks, one nearly as strong as the original earthquake, have made rescue efforts frustratingly slow. The earthquake was so strong that it was felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

The organization is sending food, water, and other essentials to the region as quickly as possible.

“Convoy of Hope is there to serve communities devastated by these earthquakes,” said Ryan Grabill, Convoy of Hope’s senior director of International Disaster Services. “We’re working with local partners on the ground to meet the most significant needs at this time.”

Convoy of Hope has a long history of serving in the region. Since 2015, Convoy has worked across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East in response to multiple refugee crises.

