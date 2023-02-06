Texas County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on missing man

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a man who went missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old John P. Dudding was last known to be at his home on Varvel Road in southeastern Texas County.

If anyone has had recent contact with Dudding, they are asked to contact Texas County dispatch at 417-967-5997.

