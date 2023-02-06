Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews responded a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 P.M. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30pm. A number of fire protection districts and fire departments issued warnings on Sunday about controlling burning brush.

