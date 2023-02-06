Union Station to auction off Chiefs gear from historic collection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Chiefs fans gather at Union Station to celebrate another trip to the Super Bowl for the AFC champions, the iconic Kansas City station is holding an auction featuring iconic Chiefs gear.

Unique gear from the Kansas City Chiefs is available with bids starting at $25.

Among the items up for auction from Feb. 13-17 is a signed Super Bowl LIV hat from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Don't miss your chance to own a unique piece of Chiefs history! Items start at JUST $25. Bid on one-of-kind Chiefs collectibles while also supporting your historic Union Station >> https://t.co/BDsLguUXo2 pic.twitter.com/wlp0xIyOmP — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 5, 2023

You can bid on those items here.

