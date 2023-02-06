West Plains police need help finding woman; she may have information on a hit-and-run incident

Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
Courtesy: West Plains Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department is searching for a woman who may have information regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run incident.

According to a news release, the incident happened on February 2nd when a truck reportedly hit a person walking in a Walmart parking lot. The truck is described as being a blue Ford F-150 with driver’s side rear-end damage.

The police department says if anyone has any information about this case or knows this woman, please get in touch with the West Plains Police Department by phone at 417-256-2244 or by email at Crimetips@westplains.net.

