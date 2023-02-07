4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire on a United Airlines flight Tuesday morning left four people hurt and prompted the flight to return to San Diego.

San Diego fire officials said the fire started from the battery of an electrical device on the plane.

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.

They put the pack in a fire bag to contain it.

Fire crews evaluated everyone on board, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on...
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

Latest News

Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Medical professionals in the Ozarks weigh in on ADHD medication alternatives amidst national shortage
Nicholas Scott Littlejohn/Department of Corrections
Benton County, Mo., deputies search for man considered armed and dangerous
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children