Benton County, Mo., deputies search for man considered armed and dangerous

Nicholas Scott Littlejohn/Department of Corrections
Nicholas Scott Littlejohn/Department of Corrections(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office asks residents to lock the doors of cars and homes as officers search for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities want Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, 30, of Edwards, Mo., for questioning for a series of thefts and burglaries and several stolen vehicles in Benton and surrounding counties. Investigators believe he and others may be working together.

Investigators say Littlejohn has been the subject of several pursuits throughout Benton County. On Monday, investigators say Littlejohn fired a weapon at a pursuing deputy in Warsaw. Littlejohn escaped the pursuit by taking off on foot.

Littlejohn does not face formal charges or the pursuit or series of thefts. If you see Littlejohn or know his whereabouts, contact the Benton County Central Dispatch at 660-438-9555.

