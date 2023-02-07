Don’t fumble on your Super Bowl party menu

Super Bowl Food: Five recipes that’ll be a touchdown at your party
By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Super Bowl is Sunday and many people will go grocery shopping for the big game this week. With overall food price inflation up over 11%, it may be a scramble.

- Beer prices jumped 11%

- Wine and spirits are up between 2% and 4%

- Chips, hotdogs and soft drinks are more expensive in 2023

When you’re planning your menu, consider serving up the classic: wings and guacamole dip.

- Chicken wings and avocados are about 22% and 20% less expensive than last year respectively

- If grilling is your big game tradition, sirloin steak prices have dropped almost $1 per pound

- Shrimp is cheaper in 2023 than in 2022

Super Bowl Food Prices
Super Bowl Food Prices(KY3)

