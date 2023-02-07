Don’t fumble on your Super Bowl party menu
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Super Bowl is Sunday and many people will go grocery shopping for the big game this week. With overall food price inflation up over 11%, it may be a scramble.
- Beer prices jumped 11%
- Wine and spirits are up between 2% and 4%
- Chips, hotdogs and soft drinks are more expensive in 2023
When you’re planning your menu, consider serving up the classic: wings and guacamole dip.
- Chicken wings and avocados are about 22% and 20% less expensive than last year respectively
- If grilling is your big game tradition, sirloin steak prices have dropped almost $1 per pound
- Shrimp is cheaper in 2023 than in 2022
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.