Father shoots, kills ‘erratic’ man at dog park to protect his young child, police say

FILE - The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park Dog Park called...
FILE - The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park Dog Park called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report an erratic person.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A father shot and killed a man in self defense who was threatening his child at a park in Washington state, according to police.

The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park dog park called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report an erratic person.

Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Daniel Ortega, “attempted to endanger the life of a small child with his words and actions.”

The child’s 28-year-old father attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands. When that failed, the father discharged his legally owned firearm at Ortega, killing him, police said.

Yakima police said multiple witnesses at the park told the same story about what happened. The father was released from custody after cooperating with detectives.

The case will be turned over to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office for a formal decision.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on...
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

Latest News

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski,...
Rolla, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
Man scales Phoenix skyscraper
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Robert Atherton, 65, faces statutory rape and statutory sodomy charges.
Ohio authorities arrest man wanted in sex crimes investigation in Douglas County