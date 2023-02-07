FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.

Investigators say Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, was found to be in possession of an “improvised explosive bomb” during a federal search warrant executed at his residence on Free Ferry Road in Fort Smith. Law enforcement officers located the device in the top left corner of the kitchen island. The device was x-rayed by bomb technicians on-scene, made safe, and the evidence was collected. The following images were taken during the execution of the search warrant:

Mehta is charged in a criminal complaint with a single count of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. A grand jury will later hear evidence related to this investigation and determine whether additional criminal charges will be filed against Mehta. If convicted of the charge of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device, Mehta faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

