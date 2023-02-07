First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for southern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in southern Missouri.

The watch lasts through Wednesday night. It includes these counties:

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy rain through Wednesday. Up to three inches of rain is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may flood.

