First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for southern Missouri

(Christie Ross/Lincoln, Mo.)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in southern Missouri.

The watch lasts through Wednesday night. It includes these counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy rain through Wednesday. Up to three inches of rain is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may flood.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy rain through Wednesday. Up to three inches of rain is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may flood.

Stay ahead of the flooding fears with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on...
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

Latest News

Republican State Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday committee hearing in the...
Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure
Courtesy: Brian Walters
VALENTINE’S DAY: Let’s see your kids school Valentine’s Day boxes
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train near...
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck