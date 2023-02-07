First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for southern Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in southern Missouri.
The watch lasts through Wednesday night. It includes these counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy rain through Wednesday. Up to three inches of rain is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may flood.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy rain through Wednesday. Up to three inches of rain is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may flood.
Stay ahead of the flooding fears with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Download for Apple products:
Download for Droid products:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.