Fulton County hires new OEM Director

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas Office of Emergency Management has a new director.

New County Judge Kenneth Crow named former Sharp County OEM Director Jeremy Langston as the new director.

Langston says he was born and raised in Fulton County and is excited to help his home county. He explained the financial status of the OEM office is one of his top priorities.

“I hope to start seeing a little more cashflow, money, coming in. That’s one thing that I did a lot with Sharp County is worked on some grants,” Langston said. “The judge seemed to be very proactive on going after these things, so we’re going to go try and get what we can.”

Langston said there is a list of other things to tackle as well.

“Got a meeting with some radio communications guys tomorrow,” Langston explained. “Trying to get where the county is at currently and what we can do to make some improvements and move Fulton County forward.”

