Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In the Springfield Community (Greene, Christian, and Webster Counties), more than 31% of adults have high blood pressure, and nearly 36% have high cholesterol.

The Springfeld-Greene County Health Department released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.

Risk factors like these, as well as poor physical health and obesity, increase the likelihood that a person will develop and die from heart disease or a related complication, such as a stroke. Already in Greene County, 7.2% of adults have coronary heart disease, compared to similar rates for Missouri, 7.5%, and the United States, 6.9%.

This American Heart Month, the Health Department encourages adults to take at least one step toward bettering their heart health. The National Institutes of Health has published a list of 28 ways to work toward a healthy heart. Some ideas include:

Getting your blood pressure checked.

Walking an extra 15 minutes.

Planning meals and snacks that are heart-healthy.

Finding ways to reduce stress in your everyday life.

Calling a relative to ask about your family health history.

Taking steps to quit smoking.

Talking to your doctor about your heart health.

More information about heart disease and tips for living a heart-healthy lifestyle can be found on the American Heart Month website and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s social media account through February.

