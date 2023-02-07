Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday morning first responders were at the scene of a fatal crash.
According to the patrol, a FedEx tractor-trailer and an Amtrak train were involved in the incident north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
