Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck

FILE — A crash between a train and a semi took place north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.
FILE — A crash between a train and a semi took place north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.(MGN)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday morning first responders were at the scene of a fatal crash.

According to the patrol, a FedEx tractor-trailer and an Amtrak train were involved in the incident north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

