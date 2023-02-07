Lake Ozark Board of Alderman supports Missouri senate resolution on casinos

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Alderman in Lake Ozark unanimously approved to be in support of Senate Joint Resolution 14. It has to deal with casinos.

Right now casinos are only allowed on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. If the Missouri Senate resolution passes the legislature and then wins voter approval, gambling boats would be allowed at Lake of the Ozarks.

”This resolution identifies the portion of the Osage River between Bagnell Dam and the Missouri River Bend, a 60-mile stretch the city being within that boundary feels like it is important to either support to make their voice known whether they’re in support of the issue or opposed to the issue,” said City Administrator Harrison Fry.

Many showed up to voice their opinions.

“I think that there’s a lot of projects that need to get done a lot of sewer infrastructure and roads that need to be fixed. I think this is a good way to fund that without having to raise taxes,” said Andy Prewitt who was there in support.

“I’m not caring for the casino, because mainly, the gentleman was talking about being local resources visitors, we got to keep in mind, this is a seasonal area of visitors, most of them are coming into the season. So we still have the other half of the year as most locals,” said Ranita Jones who was there in opposition.

If it passed out of the general assembly, it would go to voters in November 2024.

”If all of those doorways were opened and an operator took out a license within this area, it’s anticipated that it would have a very significant economic impact to the lake region, job creation tax dollars raised, and it would also perhaps sustain the tourism season beyond just that Memorial Day to Labor Day window. This could be an out-of-season draw too,” said Fry.

