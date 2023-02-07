Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave

A man is dead and three officers are on leave after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, February 7.

According to a release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, they were dispatched to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 8:09 a.m. for a man walking in the area with blood on him.

When they arrived, officers found the man walking in the 700 block of North 12th Street.

A man is dead and three officers are on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.(Breanna Harris/KFVS)

They said the man was covered in blood and appeared to have a knife in his hand.

Officers tried to talk to the man, but said he began hurting himself with the knife. They say he then charged at the officers, who fired their weapons, hitting him.

The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Department, all three officers were placed on administrative leave.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was asked to investigate.

