Medical professionals in the Ozarks weigh in on ADHD medication alternatives amidst national shortage

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Patients and providers around the country are dealing with a months-long shortage of stimulant drugs like Adderall used to treat ADHD.

Some pharmacies around the Ozarks say they’re receiving at least 20 calls daily from desperate patients looking to fill prescriptions. With no end in sight, healthcare professionals are seeing more and more people using alternative treatment methods.

“They claim that these have a calming effect on the brain and they help with ADHD,” said child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Amit Jagtiani with Burrell. “But again, have there been studies on it? Is it like evidence-based treatment? No, they haven’t. So again, you can try, and if it helps, fine, do it. But it does not have a huge lot of evidence.”

Some methods, like listening to brown noise playlists, have been picking up steam on social media. But Dr. Jagtiani says there’s no substitute for the meds.

“The medications have the most evidence for treatment,” said Dr. Jagtiani. “Especially the stimulant medications. They have the highest level of evidence available to treat ADHD. So, I don’t want to give you an impression that there are alternate treatments that can replace medications.”

Dr. Jagtiani says if you can’t get your hands on those meds, a healthy lifestyle is your best option.

“Eating well, sleeping well, exercising, we all know these things are so important for our health, not just physical health, but for our mental health as well,” said Dr. Jagtiani. “There have been some studies that say that there are some micronutrients, that deficiency of which can cause some ADHD like symptoms can be iron, manganese, omega three fatty acids, and others where eating a healthy, well-balanced diet. It’s so important. These are things that everyone should do.”

“Experts say if you are having trouble filling your prescription, make sure you talk to your healthcare provider before switching to other over-the-counter medications or other methods altogether.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on...
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

Latest News

Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Medical professionals in the Ozarks weigh in on ADHD medication alternatives amidst national shortage
Nicholas Scott Littlejohn/Department of Corrections
Benton County, Mo., deputies search for man considered armed and dangerous
Officers responded to the complex in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday.
Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.