Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard

Nick Lowery is now a brand ambassador for El Bandido Yankee tequila and works with his foundation “Champions for the Homeless.”(KCTV5, Nick Lowery)
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football.

The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for now, that title belongs to one of the best kickers in NFL history: Nick Lowery.

The Chiefs Hall of Famer is considered one of the most accurate kickers ever. He invited KCTV5 out to his Arizona home to talk Chiefs football.

“It’s going to be a great game,” he said. “Philadelphia is a great team. But I think we’re going to be the team that comes together and makes the big plays when it counts.”

Lowery is now a brand ambassador for El Bandido Yankee tequila and works with his foundation “Champions for the Homeless.” The charity is going to be this year’s featured charity at Leigh Steinberg’s annual Super Bowl party.

“To me it’s putting a human face on the homeless, as a good newscast does, to tell individual stories,” Lowery said, “not to put them in one big ugly waste bin.”

And of course, he’s thrilled to have the Chiefs playing for another championship in his backyard.

“I’m in Kansas City a lot, but it means a lot to celebrate it here,” the former placekicker said. “It’s really a celebration.”

