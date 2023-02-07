Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested a man following a standoff inside an apartment in Ozark.

Nearly a dozen officers responded to the disturbance call in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday. The Springfield Special Response Team also responded to assist Ozark Police Department officers.

The standoff lasted around three hours. Police have not released any specifics about the disturbance or the suspect’s identity.

