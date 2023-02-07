Ohio authorities arrest man wanted in sex crimes investigation in Douglas County

Robert Atherton, 65, faces statutory rape and statutory sodomy charges.
Robert Atherton, 65, faces statutory rape and statutory sodomy charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Ohio arrested a man wanted in a child pornography case in Douglas County.

Robert Atherton, 65, faces statutory rape and statutory sodomy charges.

The case stemmed from the investigation of Harold Blair and Shawna Ross involving several sex crimes. Blair faces producing child pornography charges from 2022. Ross lived in a shed on his property. Authorities said she knew about the alleged sex crimes Blair did. Ross faces two counts each of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and sex trafficking.

Douglas county Sheriff Chris Degase said in 30 years of law enforcement, this is the most sick and most twisted case he has ever seen. Sheriff Degase thanked the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security, Division of Family Services, and Ava Police Department for their assistance in this case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

