Phelps County, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father

Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski,...
Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a St. James, Mo., teenager for the shooting death of his father.

Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr.

Investigators responded to a home in Rolla on Monday morning after a 911 caller claimed the son had shot his father. They found Karlinski dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators say he was shot three times.

Samuel Karlinski told deputies he fired the shots in self-defense. Investigators recovered a handgun and several shell casings from home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on...
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

Latest News

Courtesy: Brian Walters
VALENTINE’S DAY: Let’s see your kids school Valentine’s Day boxes
FILE — A crash between a train and a semi took place north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck
Widespread rain could lead to flooding the next few days
The target zone will likely be over much of northern Arkansas and far southern Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain could lead to flooding across the Ozarks
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train in Pleasant Hill, Missouri