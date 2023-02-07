Phelps County, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a St. James, Mo., teenager for the shooting death of his father.

Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr.

Investigators responded to a home in Rolla on Monday morning after a 911 caller claimed the son had shot his father. They found Karlinski dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators say he was shot three times.

Samuel Karlinski told deputies he fired the shots in self-defense. Investigators recovered a handgun and several shell casings from home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.