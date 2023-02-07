Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales are open for business, and they’re selling like hotcakes, and for dispensary workers like Ashley Frasier-Osbourne, it’s a long time coming.

”It’s so exciting to actually get to see so many people that have been waiting for this day,” said Frasier-Osbourne.

With those excited customers dispensaries around Springfield are projecting sales to break six figures by the end of the week.

Right now anyone who buys from a dispensary has to pay the state, city, and county sales tax which in Springfield is 8.1 percent.

Then you’ll have to pay the 6 percent state marijuana tax.

But there’s another three percent tax that cities and counties could be charging, but, right now they aren’t.

Dozens of counties and cities across the state have put it on the April ballot for voters to decide, but not Greene County or Springfield.

Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon says there’s a lot on the April ballot and they want to look at sales before making a decision.

”There is sales tax already that’s been collected,” said Dixon. “I want to be clear on that. But really, it’s those two issues. We don’t have the data, and we have a very full April ballot.”

The next chance they will have to put it on the ballot is in August. If they do, it’ll be up to the voters to decide.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.