Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an a eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County.

The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars in unpaid rent, real estate taxes, maintenance fees, and court costs.

Taco Habitat notice (KY3)

Michael Felts is accused of misusing federal money meant to help his business during COVID-19 and in September the FBI seized new cars, a 1.3 million dollar yacht, properties, and jewelry from Felts.

Investigators say Felts instead used the money on personal purchases and properties. He owned two Hot Cluckers locations and Bourbon & Beale which are both now closed.

Glenstone Marketplace LLC, which owns the land and the shopping center behind the building, is the plaintiff listed in the case. The court order allows Glenstone Marketplace to take possession of the property.

KY3 previously reached out to Felts and his attorney after the seizure, and they gave us these two statements claiming Felts is a victim of identity fraud.

”I wish I could tell the entire story and my attorney has advised me to not say a word. I am working with the authorities in multiple jurisdictions to resolve all issues,” said Michael Felts, accused of PPP fraud.

”Mr. Felts has been cooperating with authorities in an investigation into a business associate that conducted improper business transactions,” said Abe McGull, Felt’s attorney. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, he cannot comment further as the investigation is ongoing.”

We reached out to Michael Felts and his attorney for comment on the eviction notice and unpaid rent at Taco Habitat and are waiting to hear back.

