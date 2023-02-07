On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real.

It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam.

It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.

You have until May to cash your check, or it becomes no good.

How do you know if a check is on the way for you?

Click here for FAQ about this settlement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.