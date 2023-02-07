On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real.

It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam.

It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.

You have until May to cash your check, or it becomes no good.

How do you know if a check is on the way for you?

Click here for FAQ about this settlement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo., man faces new sex crime charges related to wife’s home babysitting operation
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts employee assaulted during robbery; suspects not found
Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
Right now casinos are only allowed on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. If Missouri Senate...
Lake Ozark Board of Alderman supports Missouri senate resolution on casinos
Lake Ozark Board of Alderman supports senate resolution about casinos
Council member Craig Hosmer is lone dissenting vote but says council will "rue the day" they...
Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet
Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet