On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real.
It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam.
It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.
You have until May to cash your check, or it becomes no good.
How do you know if a check is on the way for you?
Click here for FAQ about this settlement.
