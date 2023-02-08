CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with drug trafficking has ties to Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Titus Eason, 39 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Officers are looking for 39-year-old Titus Eason. He’s also charged with domestic assault in Greene County.

Eason has several tattoos on his arms, including a scroll and scripture on his right forearm. He has a dollar sign and cross on his left forearm. Detectives believe he’s in the Greene County area, but Eason also has ties to Arkansas.

Investigators describe him as approximately 5′07″ tall, 180 pounds, bald, with brown eyes and facial hair. If you’ve seen Titus Eason, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

