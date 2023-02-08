Deputies arrest a man wanted for thefts in Benton County, Mo.

Nicholas Scott Littlejohn/Department of Corrections
Nicholas Scott Littlejohn/Department of Corrections(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, Mo. (KY3) -The search for a theft suspect is over. Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, 30, of Edwards, Mo. on Highway VV just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Deputies want to talk to Littlejohn about a series of thefts and burglaries and several stolen vehicles in Benton and surrounding counties.

Investigators say Littlejohn has been the subject of several pursuits throughout Benton County. On Monday, they say Littlejohn fired a weapon at a pursuing deputy in Warsaw. Littlejohn escaped the pursuit by taking off on foot.

James E. Shaw III, 45 of Edwards, was also arrested Tuesday night for his involvement in the thefts. The sheriff says he is confident that more arrests will be made.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Hammons Field and Hotel of Terror
Springfield to decide the fate of two entertainment venues
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski,...
Phelps County, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father

Latest News

With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Missouri has 4 in double figures, beats South Carolina
Arkansas' Anthony Black (0) shoots next to Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) during the second...
Arkansas pulls away from Kentucky in 2nd half, wins
Titus Eason, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with drug trafficking has ties to Arkansas