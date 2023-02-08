Deputies arrest a man wanted for thefts in Benton County, Mo.

EDWARDS, Mo. (KY3) -The search for a theft suspect is over. Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, 30, of Edwards, Mo. on Highway VV just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Deputies want to talk to Littlejohn about a series of thefts and burglaries and several stolen vehicles in Benton and surrounding counties.

Investigators say Littlejohn has been the subject of several pursuits throughout Benton County. On Monday, they say Littlejohn fired a weapon at a pursuing deputy in Warsaw. Littlejohn escaped the pursuit by taking off on foot.

James E. Shaw III, 45 of Edwards, was also arrested Tuesday night for his involvement in the thefts. The sheriff says he is confident that more arrests will be made.

