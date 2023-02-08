Endangered Person: Police ask for your help to locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police need your help to locate a man reported missing from Nixa.

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. He stands 6′1″. He weighs 200 pounds. Police believe he was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black stocking cap, and a black hoodie with the word “Expo” on it.

Police say he was last seen at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield around 2 a.m. He does not have his medications.

Please contact the Nixa Police Department immediately if you have any information about his possible location. Call Nixa Police at 417-725-2510 and ask for detective Noel Young.

